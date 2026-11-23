NEW YORK – Jensen Huang is back as Nvidia’s CEO just fortnight after his shocking exit amid explosive affair with a woman who is said to be associated with Chinese intelligence.

The tech pioneer’s reinstatement sent company’s shares soaring nearly 30%, triggering a major rally across US technology stocks. The unexpected leadership reversal has revived investor confidence in AI industry, with the Nasdaq Composite reportedly advancing between 6% and 7% as markets reacted positively to Huang’s return.

Nvidia’s board reportedly reconsidered its position after holding discussions with Huang and consulting senior US government officials. President Donald Trump also supported his return, adding another dimension to the high-profile corporate development.

Colette Kress returned to her position as Chief Financial Officer, while an independent committee continued examining allegations surrounding potential foreign intelligence involvement and national security risks.

Nvidia’s board launched independent probe with external legal assistance to examine the reported relationships and assess any potential threats to the company’s confidential information and national security interests.

Although Huang has now returned to the top position, the investigation remains ongoing, leaving questions about the full extent of the controversy unanswered. His wife, Lori Huang, whom he married in 1985 after meeting her at Oregon State University, and their two children, Madison and Spencer, also became subjects of public attention amid the revelations.

Jensen Huang is among the leading tech pioneers in the world. He moved to Thailand first with his family during childhood before eventually relocating to US. His early years in America included time at a boarding school in Kentucky and later education in Oregon. Before becoming a technology billionaire, Huang worked at Denny’s restaurant as a dishwasher, busboy and waiter.

He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Oregon State University in 1984 and subsequently earned a master’s degree from Stanford University in 1992. Huang started his professional career in the semiconductor industry, working at AMD as a microprocessor designer before joining LSI Logic, where he held a senior engineering position.

In early 90s, he established Nvidia alongside Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The company’s original concept reportedly took shape during a discussion at a Denny’s restaurant.

Over decades, Huang transformed Nvidia from a graphics processing hardware manufacturer into a dominant force in artificial intelligence, advanced computing and semiconductor technology. Its graphics processing units (GPUs), CUDA computing platform and specialised AI processors became essential components of the rapidly expanding AI industry.

Nvidia eventually joined the ranks of the world’s most valuable corporations, with its market capitalisation crossing $5 trillion at certain points. Huang, recognised for his distinctive leather jackets and hands-on leadership style, also became one of the world’s wealthiest technology executives, with estimates of his fortune ranging from $110 billion to more than $140 billion in late 2026.