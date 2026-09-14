Rain, thunderstorms expected in Potohar, Upper KP until Sept 17

ISLAMABAD – The National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) has issued an alert for possible heavy rainfall in the Potohar region and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in the areas from September 14 to 17.

Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Murree, Galiyat and adjoining hilly areas are likely to receive thunderstorms and rain.

The expected rainfall may cause localised flooding in low-lying areas, streams and urban areas.

Heavy rain is also expected in upper KP districts including Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Shangla, Battagram, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar and adjoining areas.

The heavy rainfall may increase the risk of strong water flows in streams, localised flooding and landslides in hilly areas.

The public has been advised to stay away from low-lying areas, streams and waterways during heavy rain and avoid unnecessary travel.

People have also been urged to remain cautious in view of the risk of flooding and landslides and follow the latest weather and emergency advisories issued by the local administration, Pakistan Meteorological Department and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a rain-producing system is developing over Islamabad, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas.

During the next two to five hours, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Taxila, Wah Cantt and surrounding areas are likely to experience rain accompanied by strong winds, thunderstorms and gusty conditions.

Heavy rain and hailstorms are also possible at some locations. Strong winds, hail and thunderstorms may damage weak infrastructure.