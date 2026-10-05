Weather Alert: Rains expected in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad on October 6–7

LAHORE – A new weather system is expected to bring rain, gusty winds, thunderstorms and isolated hailstorms to several parts of Punjab on October 6 and 7, prompting Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to direct district administrations and emergency services to step up preparedness.

The warning comes as westerly weather wave is forecast to enter the upper parts of the country on the night of October 5 and remain influential until October 7. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has also forecast scattered rain and thunderstorms over North Punjab and adjoining areas during the period.

PDMA Update

The weather system is expected to affect isolated areas of a broad stretch of northern and central Punjab. The districts and areas named in the advisory are: Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

PMD’s latest flood bulletin separately forecasts scattered or isolated rain and thunderstorms across several of these districts over the next 24 to 48 hours. It also expects the wider westerly system to produce rain and thunderstorms over North Punjab through October 11, with occasional breaks.

PDMA has warned that strong winds, hail and lightning could pose risks to people and property, particularly where structures or outdoor installations are vulnerable. The authority has identified roofs and walls of kacha houses, electricity poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels among assets that could sustain damage during severe weather.

Residents have therefore been advised to remain alert during thunderstorms and follow official safety instructions.

The approaching system is also expected to bring relatively cooler daytime conditions. According to the PDMA advisory, temperatures may decline by around 2°C to 4°C during the weather spell. The forecast is expected to provide some relief from daytime heat in affected areas, although conditions will vary from district to district.

PDMA has advised tourists and travellers to exercise caution as weather conditions change, particularly in vulnerable and hilly locations. Murree and Galliyat are among the areas included in the forecast, making road and travel conditions an important concern during periods of heavy rain, strong winds or thunderstorms.

Motorway Police has been directed to issue regular traffic advisories, route updates and guidance to motorists travelling during the weather spell.

PDMA instructed district administrations to maintain round-the-clock staffing at District Emergency Operation Centres (DEOCs) throughout the forecast period. The centres have been directed to maintain close coordination with PDMA and other relevant government departments and to submit regular Situation Reports (SITREPs) on developments.

Authorities have also been told to ensure that contingency and flood-preparedness plans are fully operational.

People living in the affected districts are advised to monitor official weather updates and avoid unnecessary exposure during thunderstorms. Residents should stay away from unstable structures, electricity poles and billboards during strong winds and take precautions around outdoor equipment, vehicles and solar installations.