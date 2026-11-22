WANA – Corps Commander Peshawar Lieutenant General Muhammad Naeem Akhtar made a solemn pledge before Allah SWT and local residents, declaring that his mission was dedicated entirely to peace, stability, and the welfare of people, with no hidden agenda or interest in the region’s mineral resources.

Addressing a gathering of tribal elders, religious scholars, young people and media representatives in Waziristan, the senior military officer led a collective prayer, expressing his deep attachment to North Waziristan and the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Lt Gen Naeem said every inch of North Waziristan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was just as precious to him as Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. He said that if he did not hold the people and land of KP in the same regard as the rest of Pakistan, he would consider his salary ‘Haram’.

کورکمانڈر پشاور لیفٹیننٹ جنرل محمد نعیم اختر کا دورہ شمالی وزیرستان اور اجتماعی دعا یا اللہ میں تیرے سامنے اقرار کرتا ہوں کہ اگر مجھے شمالی وزیرستان پورے خیبر پختونخوا کے کا ایک ایک انچ اتنا پیارا نہیں ہے جتنا پنجاب سندھ بلوچستان گلگت بلتستان اور آزاد جموں کشمیر کا ہے

یا اللہ میں تو ان سب کے سامنے کہتا ہوں کہ میری تنخواہ حرام ہوگی

اگر مجھے ریاست نے کسی خفیہ ایجنڈے بھی یہاں بھیجا ہے اگر مجھے یہاں اس لیے بھیجا ہے کہ خدانخواستہ میں بدامنی کروں اور امن کے مقصد سے ہٹ جاؤں یا مجھے یہاں کسی معدنیات پہ قبضے کے لیے بھیجا ہے تو یا اللہ میں تیرے سامنے اقرار کرتا ہوں کہ اللہ ہماری دنیا بھی برباد کرے اخرت بھی برباد کرے

میں دعا کرتا ہوں کہ جتنے لوگ میرے سامنے بیٹھے ہیں میں جانتا ہوں کہ یہ سب بھی امن کے خواہاں ہاں ہیں اور میرے سے زیادہ اس وطن سے پیار کرنے والے ہیں یا اللہ ان کو بھی اس پہ ثابت قدم رکھ میں ان کے لیے دعا کرتا ہوں کہ اگر کسی کے دل میں کوئی ایسی چیز ہے تو یا اللہ اس کو معاف فرما

آمین — Muhammad Faheem (@MeFaheem) November 22, 2026

Corps Commander addressed concerns surrounding the military’s presence in the region, making an unusually forceful declaration about his intentions. He calls Allah SWT as his witness, saying that if he had been sent to North Waziristan under a secret agenda, to create instability, to abandon the pursuit of peace or to seize control of mineral resources, he prayed for divine punishment in this world and the Hereafter.

His emotional words show seriousness of the commitment he was making before the gathering, as he sought to reassure local communities about the purpose of his deployment. Turning his attention to the people of North Waziristan, the Corps Commander spoke warmly about his personal interactions with residents.

He said that his experiences in the region had allowed him to witness their goodness, sincerity and deep love for Pakistan. According to the senior military officer, he had encountered many individuals whose dedication to the country’s well-being was remarkable.

He went a step further by acknowledging that many of those sitting before him loved Pakistan even more deeply than he did.

He asked Allah SWT to keep people steadfast in their commitment to peace and national unity, while also seeking forgiveness for anyone harbouring harmful intentions. His prayer also focused on the everyday struggles of locals.

Corps Commander also prayed to change North Waziristan and the rest of Pakistan into a land where peace prevails and communities can look forward to a more secure and prosperous future.