NORTH WAZIRISTAN – Pakistani armed forces uncovered a massive stockpile of heavy weapons, ammunition and explosive materials hidden inside an abandoned house in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali area in a breakthrough amid ongoing counterterrorism operations against militant networks.

The discovery was made during an extensive search and clearance operation in Haider Khel, where security personnel reportedly unearthed concealed weapons cache allegedly belonging to militants identified by authorities as Fitna al-Khawarij.

شمالی وزیرستان کے علاقے میرعلی میں سیکیورٹی فورسز کا سرچ اینڈ کلیئرنس آپریشن کامیابی سے جاری*

میرعلی کے علاقہ حیدر خیل میں سیکیورٹی فورسز کی کارروائی،فتنہ الخوارج کا اسلحہ اور بارودی مواد کا بڑا ذخیرہ برآمد کرلیا، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*

فتنہ الخوارج نے حیدر خیل میں ایک خالی رہائشی مکان میں بھاری اسلحہ، گولہ بارود اور دھماکا خیز مواد چھپا رکھا تھا، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*

مکان کی کھدائی کے دوران اینٹی ایئرکرافٹ گن،ہیوی مشین گن اور آر پی جی سیون سمیت بھاری ہتھیار برآمد ہوئے ہیں، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*

برآمد سامان میں آر پی جی سیون راؤنڈز، کواڈ کاپٹر ڈراپ کٹس، یو بی جی ایل راؤنڈز اور ڈیٹونیٹنگ کورڈز بھی شامل ہیں، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*

رہائشی آبادی میں بارودی مواد چھپانا دہشتگردوں کی خطرناک روش ہے جو معصوم شہریوں کی جانوں کے لیے بڑا خطرہ ہے، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*

جدید اسلحہ اور کواڈ کاپٹر ڈراپ کٹ کی برآمدگی دہشتگردوں کے بیرونی روابط اور سپلائی چین کی نشاندہی کرتی ہے، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع*

چند روز قبل بھی سیکیورٹی فورسز نے میرعلی میں ایک گھر کے اندر فتنہ الخوارج کی بارودی مواد تیار کرنے کی لیب پکڑی تھی، *سیکیورٹی ذرائع — Siddeeq Sajid (@S_SajidOfficial) November 22, 2026

Militants secretly converted unoccupied residential property into a storage facility for deadly weapons and explosives, apparently intending to keep the equipment concealed from security agencies.

Security personnel conducted detailed search of suspicious property before carrying out excavation work that exposed a substantial quantity of concealed weapons. The recovered material included heavy weapons, advanced firearms, explosive substances and equipment associated with drone-based operations, security sources confirmed.

The discovery also raised concerns about potential use of residential properties as concealed storage locations for militant equipment in the region. Although authorities have described the recovery as significant, the exact quantity, types and technical specifications of the seized weapons have not yet been publicly disclosed.

A quadcopter drop kit that can enable unmanned aerial vehicles to release objects or explosive materials from above was also seized. The presence of such equipment within the hidden stockpile has brought renewed attention to the possible use of commercially available drone technology by militant groups.

After the discovery, security forces continued their search and clearance activities across Mir Ali and nearby localities to identify additional concealed weapons, explosives and other potential threats.

The latest recovery comes amid continuing security operations against militant networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, particularly in areas affected by terrorist activity. Security officials reiterated their determination to eliminate terrorism from the province, maintaining that operations against militant groups and their support networks would continue.