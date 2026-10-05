Ramsha Salahuddin marries Aagha Fasih; See Wedding Pictures, Videos

Pakistani actress and Tamasha 5 fame Ramsha Salahuddin has finally given fans a glimpse of her new life, dropping pictures from her Nikah with Aagha Fasih.

The actress, who recently opened up about her divorce after keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, has now made her Nikah public through an intimate series of wedding photographs. The announcement has triggered an immediate wave of congratulations from fans, while some followers expressed surprise after learning that the actress has married for a second time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramsha (@ramsha__salahuddin)

Ramsha’s latest post comes just days after she spoke candidly about the difficult chapter she had previously chosen to keep private. In a recent video, she revealed that her first marriage had ended in divorce and that she had remarried, explaining that fear of judgment and social stigma had prevented her from discussing the matter earlier. She said she ultimately decided to stop living with that fear and embrace the new chapter of her life.

She introduced her husband, Aagha Fasih, to her fans. The couple’s Nikah appears to have been a private and elegant affair, with the photographs capturing the occasion in a distinctly romantic setting.

The snaps capture moments between the newlyweds, smiles, laughter, and emotional reactions that give the collection a distinctly personal feel.

For her Nikah, Ramsha opted for a traditional yet contemporary bridal look in a striking coral-pink ensemble. Aagha Fasih opted for an understated ivory look that complemented Ramsha’s coral-pink outfit.

The actress accompanied the photographs with a deeply personal message inspired by Qur’an 30:21, reflecting on marriage as a source of tranquility, affection and mercy.

Ramsha wrote about the unexpected ways life can unfold and expressed gratitude that Allah had brought her and Aagha together. She described the relationship through the concepts of sukoon, mawaddah and rahmah, while praying for love, kindness and barakah to remain between them throughout every stage of their lives.

In a candid social media post, the actress revealed that she had gone through a divorce the previous year. She explained that she had kept the matter private because she was afraid of the questions, judgment and stigma that can accompany divorce.

According to Ramsha, only her close friends and family knew what she had gone through at the time. She said she needed to find the courage to tell her story in her own way and on her own terms. She also revealed that her daughter is happy about the new chapter in their lives.