Ppsc Announces Phase Ii Written Exam Results For Competitive Examination 2025

LAHROE – The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has announced the results of the Phase-II written examination of the Combined Competitive Examination 2025.

The written examination, held for 119 posts, was taken by around 37,000 candidates, of whom 344 have been declared successful.

According to PPSC Deputy Director Kazim Muqaddas, the successful candidates will now appear for psychological tests and interviews.

Call letters for the psychological tests and interviews will soon be uploaded to the PPSC website, while candidates will also be informed through SMS and email.

Kazim Muqaddas said candidates must bring their original educational certificates and other relevant documents when appearing for the psychological tests and interviews.

The lists of candidates who passed the written examination are available on the PPSC website.

The successful candidates include Faiza Iman, Fakhira Batool, Hafiza Tamina, Nosheen Fatima and Amber Shabbir.

According to the PPSC, the results were released after final approval from retired Lieutenant General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, while PPSC Secretary Afzal Ahmad issued the notification of the successful candidates.