Lahore Weather Update: More Rains, Thunderstorms this week in Punjab capital

LAHORE — Some relief for Lahore residents as sunshine gives way to cloudy spells, rain and thunderstorms, but high humidity is expected to keep conditions warm and muggy.

The metropolis recorded temperature of 32°C, while the maximum is likely to reach 34°C during the day. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 26°C. Humidity was recorded at 72%, while winds were blowing at around 8 kilometres per hour.

Lahore Rain Alert

Meteorological Office forecast rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms at isolated places in Lahore, particularly during the evening and night. The city is expected to experience a mix of sunshine and clouds during the daytime.

The unsettled weather could continue over the next few days, with Tuesday and Wednesday also likely to bring scattered showers and thunderstorm activity. Temperatures during this period are expected to remain between 33°C and 35°C. The changing weather is linked partly to a low-pressure system that has moved towards Madhya Pradesh and adjoining areas from Odisha in India. The system is expected to travel further west-northwest during the next 24 to 36 hours.

A shallow westerly trough is also likely to approach the upper parts of Pakistan within the next 24 hours, which could contribute to changing weather conditions.

Most parts of Punjab are likely to remain hot and humid, although isolated rain, strong winds and thunderstorms are possible in several districts. Besides Lahore, the forecast includes Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Bhakkar, Noorpur Thal, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Hot and humid conditions are expected across most plain areas of the country. However, isolated rain and thunderstorms may occur in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, the Pothohar region and southeastern Sindh. Heavy rain, strong winds and hailstorms are also possible at isolated locations in southeastern Sindh.

During the previous 24 hours, most parts of the country remained hot and humid, while isolated rainfall was recorded in southeastern Sindh, Islamabad and northeastern Punjab.