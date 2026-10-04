Is actor Usman Javed Secretly Married? Viral Pictures and Videos spark controversy

LAHORE – Actor Usman Javed remains among the most talked-about young talents in Pakistan as his role of Torsam in Zanjeerain turned him into a fan favourite, while his chemistry with Meheremaan Khan’s Gul Meher became one of the drama’s biggest talking points.

But the actor’s private life now becomes the centre of a social media controversy. Just days after fans continued to celebrate the Torsam-Gul Meher pairing, a series of allegedly private photographs of Usman Javed surfaced online. The pictures showed the actor with a woman in what appeared to be both casual and wedding-related settings.

Social media users quickly claimed that the woman is Usman’s wife and that the actor has two children. Claims further circulating online suggested that the couple had been together for years, despite Usman keeping this part of his life away from the public eye. The alleged revelation immediately changed the conversation around the actor.

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For weeks, fans had been enthusiastically following Usman and Meheremaan’s chemistry, particularly after the pair appeared together in bridal shoots, promotional content and social media reels. Their growing popularity had even fuelled widespread “shipping” among viewers. Then came the alleged revelation about Usman’s personal life.

The pictures were followed by series of allegations circulating across social media. Among the most serious claims was that Usman had allegedly married for immigration-related benefits and had not been a present husband or father. Other claims went even further, alleging that the actor had entered another marriage that later ended.

These allegations have generated intense debate online, but they remain claims circulating on social media and have not been independently established. The controversy took an even more dramatic turn when clips from a live session featuring Usman began spreading rapidly.

In one of his clips, Usman acknowledged that he is married and has two children. The actor also spoke about his relationship with his children, expressing love for them, but reportedly described his marriage in extremely negative terms. He said that he considers the relationship toxic and feels like a prisoner within it.

That statement immediately triggered a fierce reaction. Instead of putting the controversy to rest, the live session appeared to intensify the backlash, with viewers dissecting almost every word.

Social media users were quick to express their disappointment. Some described Usman’s personality as “red flag.” Several users questioned the actor’s decision to speak publicly about a troubled marriage while others criticised what they perceived as his attitude toward his wife.

For actor Usman Javed whose popularity recently touched new heights because of character, the new revealations sparked buzz on social media.