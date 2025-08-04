Tamannaah Bhatia finally addresses rumours of secret marriage to cricketer Abdul Razzaq

NEW DELHI – Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has, for the first time, openly responded to past rumors linking her with cricketer Virat Kohli and former Pakistani all-rounder Abdul Razzaq.

In a recent interview with India media, Bhatia addressed the rumors about her alleged relationships with the cricket stars.

Back in 2010, a photo of Tamannaah and Virat Kohli from a commercial shoot went viral, sparking widespread speculation about a romantic link between the two.

Reacting to the rumors about Virat Kohli, she said: “It felt really bad because I had only met him for one day. After the shoot, there was never any conversation or meeting again.”

Similarly, in 2020, another rumor surfaced involving former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq, claiming that Tamannaah had secretly married him.

The speculation was based on an old photo showing Tamannaah Bhatia and Abdul Razzaq together at a jewelry store.

Speaking about it, Bhatia laughed and said: “The internet really is an entertaining place.”

She added, “According to the internet, I was already married to Abdul Razzaq! I’d like to apologize, sir—you have children!”

The actress clarified that the photo was actually taken at the inauguration of a jewelry store, which both she and Abdul Razzaq happened to attend coincidentally.

“It’s really strange. When there is no connection at all and people start creating stories out of nowhere. But there’s nothing you can do about it. Over time, you just have to accept that people will think whatever they want. You can’t sit and explain to everyone,” the actress concluded.