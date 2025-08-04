Asim Munir wanted to meet Bushra Bibi after his removal as DG ISI, claims Zulfi Bukhari

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zulfi Bukhari claimed that General Asim Munir tried reaching out to then first lady Bushra Bibi, wife of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his sudden removal as Director General ISI.

In a viral video, Khan’s clsose aide Bukhari responds to journalist’s question about reports that Asim Munir contacted three individuals after being removed from his post including Barrister Shehzad, Bushra Bibi, and Zulfi Bukhari.

Zulfi said he canoot speak for others, but yes, he (Gen Asim) did contact me. At the time, I was in regular communication with him regarding international projects. After his removal, he asked me to arrange a meeting with Bushra Bibi, believing he had been wrongfully dismissed and that she might intervene.

Bukhari further revealed that Bushra Bibi did not respond to the request and chose not to engage with the general.

The revelation sparked new speculations about inner power dynamics.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) faces mounting pressure as party’s narrative appears increasingly fractured with foreign-based leaders like Zulfi pushing an anti-establishment line, while local leaders backpedal or remain silent.

PTI key figures including Zulfi Bukhari, Shahbaz Gill, and others remain overseas and are frequently seen giving interviews or releasing videos sharply critical of Pakistan’s military leadership.

The party has yet to issue an official clarification on Zulfi Bukhari’s latest statement regarding General Asim Munir, nor has it addressed the growing contrast between internal and external messaging.