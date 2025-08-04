Afghan foreign minister’s visit to Pakistan postponed

ISLAMABAD – The planned visit of Afghanistan’s Acting Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, to Pakistan has been postponed due to technical reasons.

Reports said the three-day visit was scheduled to begin today (August 4). The visit was set to take place on the invitation of Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar.

Diplomatic officials further stated that a new date for the visit will be announced after mutual consultation between the two sides.

Last week, Dar undertook a day-long visit to Kabul today to sign the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study for the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (UAP) Railway Project.

The deputy prime minister had beem accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Minister for Railways, SAPM/Special Representative for Afghanistan, and Secretary of Ministry of Railways, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The UAP Railway Project aims to build a rail link to connect Uzbekistan with Pakistan via Afghanistan and facilitate access to Pakistani seaports for Central Asian States. By facilitating regional trade and transit, the project is expected to promote regional stability, growth and development.

DPM Dar’s visit underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to the successful realization of the UAP Railway Project.

The signing of the Framework Agreement on Joint Feasibility Study between the three participating countries in Kabul is considered an important step towards its implementation.

During the visit, Dar also held meeting with the Afghan acting foreign minister and acting prime minister to discuss bilateral matters and exchange views on regional and international developments.