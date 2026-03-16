Google Chrome under attack as over 3Billion users at risk from active Hacker Exploits

NEW YORK – Tech giant Google issued emergency security warning for nearly 3.5 billion users of its popular web browser Google Chrome, after confirming that hackers are already exploiting two dangerous zero-day vulnerabilities.

These flaws are being actively used in attacks, prompting Google to release an urgent, unscheduled security update. This marks the second critical update in just one week. Previously, a March 3 update was followed by a March 10 release fixing 29 security vulnerabilities. Now, the new emergency patch targets CVE–2026–3909 and CVE–2026–3910, two vulnerabilities experts describe as extremely severe and capable of compromising core Chrome functions.

Experts warn that a zero-day flaw is a sneaky security hole exploited by hackers before the company even knows it exists. Google has confirmed that attacks are already underway, making immediate action essential.

Leading search engine is keeping the full technical details under wraps to prevent further exploitation, revealing them only once most users have updated their browsers. The flaws affect core Chrome components and could allow attackers to execute serious cyber intrusions.

In an unusual move, these vulnerabilities were discovered by Google’s in-house security experts, rather than external researchers, highlighting the seriousness of the threat. The famed cybersecurity team Project Zero, established in 2014, works tirelessly to uncover critical flaws in software and hardware systems. They stated, “We research mobile operating systems, web browsers, and popular open-source libraries. Our findings are used to patch serious vulnerabilities, understand attack methods, and strengthen long-term security.”

U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has urged all organizations to update Chrome immediately. Experts emphasize that since Chrome is the world’s most widely used browser, users who delay updating risk falling prey to potentially devastating cyberattacks.