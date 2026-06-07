TikToker ‘Nani Wala’ arrested in Lahore for Reckless Driving, Threats to Police

LAHORE – TikTok star Nadeem Mubarak aka Nani Wala faces another case at Defence-C Police Station in Lahore for reckless driving, interference in official duties, and threatening an online duty cop.

Lahore Police confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and is currently under investigation, with his court appearance scheduled for the morning. The FIR lodged under Sections 186, 189 and 279 said the incident occurred when traffic police directed Audi GT E-tron bearing an “applied for” registration status to stop. The driver failed to comply and instead drove off at high speed, later being observed driving against traffic rules.

The high end vehicle was seen near Raya Club, where it continued to travel on the wrong side of the road. Police personnel attempted to intercept the vehicle using an official patrol car and again instructed the driver to stop. However, the driver allegedly attempted to hit the police vehicle, creating a risk of collision.

Officials added that when the suspect was directed to accompany police to the station, he allegedly issued threats to the officers.

Police registered the case under relevant provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, including Sections 279 (rash driving), 186 (obstructing public servant), and 189 (threatening public servant).

This is not the first legal trouble for Nadeem Mubarak as he was booked before for promoting gambling apps online. The social media sensation was also held in September last year in a separate case for displaying a fake vehicle registration number, ‘IK-804’, on one of his rides.

At that time, Naniwala was using the number, which is alloted to jailed PTI supremo Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Lahore Traffic Police said a city-wide crackdown on traffic violations is ongoing, targeting individuals using fake documentation, illegal number plates, and misuse of “applied for” plates. Authorities reiterated that enforcement action is being carried out without discrimination and that no leniency will be extended to violators.