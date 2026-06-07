Gilgit-Baltistan Elections 2026 Full Candidates List, and Constituency Updates

Voting officially started for 24 seats of the Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, as polling stations opened early in the morning across the region under tight and heightened security arrangements.

Daily Pakistan Guide explains the election structure, candidates, constituencies, parties, key issues, and the overall political situation based on all available data.

These elections are being held to form the next government in Gilgit-Baltistan after the previous assembly’s term ended in November 2025. Originally, the elections were expected in January 2026 but were postponed due to harsh winter conditions and later rescheduled for June.

The Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly consists of a total of 33 seats, divided into three categories.

Category Seats General Seats 24 Reserved Seats (Women) 6 Reserved Seats (Technocrats/Professionals) 3 Total Seats 33 Majority Requirement 17 seats

General seats are 24 in number and are filled through direct elections under the First-Past-The-Post system, where one candidate wins in each constituency. Reserved seats for women are 6 in total and are allocated based on the number of general seats won by parties or their supported independents.

Reserved seats for technocrats and professionals are 3 in total and are also distributed according to party performance in the general seats.

A party or coalition requires 17 seats to form the government. If no party achieves this majority, coalition governments become necessary. The region is divided into 24 constituencies, known as GBA-1 to GBA-24.

Constituency Distribution (GBA-1 to GBA-24)

District Constituencies Gilgit GBA-1, GBA-2, GBA-3 Nagar GBA-4, GBA-5 Hunza GBA-6 Skardu GBA-7, GBA-8, GBA-9, GBA-10 Kharmang GBA-11 Shigar GBA-12 Astore GBA-13, GBA-14 Diamer GBA-15, GBA-16, GBA-17, GBA-18 Ghizer GBA-19, GBA-20, GBA-21 Ghanche GBA-22, GBA-23, GBA-24

Gilgit District includes GBA-1, GBA-2, and GBA-3, with GBA-2 being the most competitive constituency.

Candidates Overview

Category Number Total Candidates 403 Independent Candidates 272 Party-Affiliated Candidates 131 Women Candidates (General Seats) ~8

Nagar includes GBA-4 and GBA-5. Hunza consists of GBA-6. Skardu includes GBA-7 to GBA-10. Kharmang is GBA-11. Shigar is GBA-12. Astore includes GBA-13 and GBA-14. Diamer covers GBA-15 to GBA-18. Ghizer includes GBA-19 to GBA-21. Ghanche includes GBA-22 to GBA-24.

Most Competitive Constituencies

Constituency Approx. Candidates GBA-2 (Gilgit-II) ~40 GBA-14 (Astore-II) ~33 GBA-1 ~23 GBA-5 ~23 GBA-3 ~22 GBA-4 ~22 GBA-24 (Ghanche-III) ~6 GBA-22 ~7

A total of 403 candidates are contesting for the 24 general seats. This includes 272 independent candidates and 131 candidates affiliated with political parties. Women representation remains very low, with only about 8 women contesting general seats.

The most competitive constituencies include GBA-2 Gilgit-II with around 40 candidates, and GBA-14 Astore-II with around 33 candidates. Other notable contests include GBA-1 and GBA-5 with about 23 candidates each, and GBA-3 and GBA-4 with around 22 candidates each. The least competitive seat is GBA-24 Ghanche-III with around 6 candidates, followed by GBA-22 with about 7 candidates.

Political Parties

Party Symbol Candidates PPP Arrow ~23 PML-N Tiger ~22 IPP Eagle ~15 PTI (via independent) Independent support Not official count

Among major political parties, the Pakistan Peoples Party is contesting under the arrow symbol with around 23 candidates and maintains a strong organizational presence across multiple districts. Key PPP candidates include Amjad Hussain Azar in GBA-1, Jamil Ahmed in GBA-2, and Col (R) Imtiaz-ul-Haq in GBA-6, along with several others across Skardu, Nagar, Astore, Diamer, Ghizer, and Ghanche.

Candidates

Party Constituency Candidate PPP GBA-1 Amjad Hussain Azar PPP GBA-2 Jamil Ahmed PPP GBA-6 Col (R) Imtiaz-ul-Haq PML-N GBA-2 Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman PML-N GBA-1 Muhammad Shafiquddin PML-N GBA-6 Prince Saleem PML-N GBA-14 Rana Muhammad Farooq IPP GBA-2 Fatehullah Khan PTI-backed GBA-2 Atiq Ahmed Pirzada PTI-backed GBA-1 Muhammad Ilyas Siddiqi

The Pakistan Muslim League-N is contesting under the tiger symbol with around 22 candidates and is focusing on development and governance-related campaigning. Key candidates include Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman in GBA-2, Muhammad Shafiquddin in GBA-1, Prince Saleem in GBA-6, and Rana Muhammad Farooq in GBA-14, along with candidates in other districts.

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party is contesting under the eagle symbol with around 15 candidates and is emerging as a new political force. Notable among its candidates is Fatehullah Khan from GBA-2.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is participating mainly through independent candidates due to symbol-related issues in several constituencies. It still maintains influence in Gilgit, especially in GBA-2, with figures such as Atiq Ahmed Pirzada and Muhammad Ilyas Siddiqi, who is also aligned with MWM in GBA-1.

Other smaller parties such as PML-Q, ITP, PNP, JUI-F, MWM, Jamaat-e-Islami, MQM-P, and AWP are also participating. These parties, along with a large number of independents, are expected to play an important role in post-election alliances.

The election is being shaped by several major issues, including infrastructure development, employment opportunities, land ownership disputes, demands for greater constitutional rights or provincial status, and concerns about election fairness and possible rigging.

Politically, the election is highly fragmented, with no single party expected to achieve a clear majority. Independents, numbering 272 candidates, are expected to play a decisive role in government formation, making coalition politics almost inevitable.

On election day, tight security has been deployed across all districts. Sensitive polling stations are being closely monitored, and law enforcement agencies are ensuring peaceful and orderly voting.

Polling ends at 5:00 PM, after which counting will begin immediately. Initial trends are expected in the evening, while final results are likely within one to two days. Reserved seats will be allocated after the final distribution of general seats.

With 403 candidates, 24 constituencies, and a highly divided political field, the final outcome remains open and is expected to depend heavily on post-election alliances.