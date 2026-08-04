Punjab government fixes wheat release price at Rs3,800 per 40kg

LAHORE – The Punjab government has fixed the wheat release price at Rs3,800 per 40 kilograms, with the new rate taking immediate effect following approval by the provincial cabinet.

The Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department issued a notification setting the release price for wheat procured from the Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) and held by aggregators at Rs3,800 per 40kg.

The notification was issued under the Punjab Foodstuffs (Control) Act, 1958, and all commissioners, deputy commissioners and relevant authorities have been directed to ensure its implementation.

According to the Food Safety and Consumer Protection Department, the notification has been circulated to all relevant stakeholders, including the Pakistan Flour Mills Association.

The notification was issued by Secretary Food Safety and Consumer Protection Dr Kiran Khurshid.