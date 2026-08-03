State Bank mandates Raast QR code payments at petrol pumps

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has decided to introduce the Raast QR code payment system at petrol stations nationwide to promote digital payments.

According to an SBP circular, all petrol pumps across the country will be required to implement the Raast QR code-based payment system by January 31, 2027.

The circular also sets a maximum Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) of Rs1 per litre for fuel purchases made through payment cards. Additionally, the interchange reimbursement fee has been capped at 20 paisas per litre.

The central bank has directed all petrol pump owners to activate the Raast QR code payment system within the stipulated deadline and ensure that it is fully operational and available for customers.