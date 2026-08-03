Al Jazeera Web Inaccessible in Pakistan amid Govt’s outrage over ‘Biased’ Kashmir Election reporting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s public criticism of Al Jazeera’s reporting on elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir was followed by restrictions on broadcaster’s English website, triggering fresh concerns over media freedom and online censorship.

Pakistani users reported being unable to access Al Jazeera English website, with browsers displaying error messages indicating that the portal could not be reached. Neither the government nor the broadcaster has officially explained the apparent disruption.

The timing garnered attention, coming shortly after Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a strongly worded statement accusing the Qatar-based news network of biased and misleading coverage of the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Muzaffarabad's residents, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, have boycotted the election amid a strike, with protesters questioning how voting could proceed after unrest that has killed at least 80 people since June, according to local estimates. Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder reports. pic.twitter.com/ZzjOYpHxZf — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 2, 2026

The ministry alleged that Al Jazeera selectively reported from a handful of polling stations in Muzaffarabad while relying on what it described as carefully timed broadcasts and pre-arranged interviews to portray the electoral process negatively.

The ministry dismissed the broadcaster’s reporting as “yellow journalism,” accusing it of attempting to distort the voting process and advance the narrative of “external actors with vested interests” seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the elections. According to the government, the election results reflected the will of the people of Muzaffarabad and AJK, who it said had rejected “anarchy and coercion.”

We have taken note of Al Jazeera’s selective reporting from handpicked polling stations in Muzaffarabad today. Through carefully chosen timings and scripted statements from selected individuals, the channel has sought to misrepresent the AJK elections and the voting process.

Such… — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) August 2, 2026

Al Jazeera’s coverage shows different picture. The broadcaster reported that strike calls had led to polling boycotts in parts of Kashmir, carried allegations that several people were killed in Rawalakot, and aired interviews with residents who said they had chosen not to cast their votes.

The government’s response accused the network of highlighting isolated incidents while ignoring the broader conduct of the election. Officials argued that the reports presented an incomplete and misleading account that failed to reflect the overall voting process.