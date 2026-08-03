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Al Jazeera Web Inaccessible in Pakistan amid Govt’s outrage over ‘Biased’ Kashmir Election reporting

By Staff Reporter
5:52 pm | Aug 3, 2026
Al Jazeera Web Inaccessible In Pakistan Amid Govts Outrage Over Biased Kashmir Election Reporting

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s public criticism of Al Jazeera’s reporting on elections in Pakistan-administered Kashmir was followed by restrictions on broadcaster’s English website, triggering fresh concerns over media freedom and online censorship.

Pakistani users reported being unable to access Al Jazeera English website, with browsers displaying error messages indicating that the portal could not be reached. Neither the government nor the broadcaster has officially explained the apparent disruption.

Al Jazeera Web Inaccessible In Pakistan Amid Govts Outrage Over Biased Kashmir Election Reporting

The timing garnered attention, coming shortly after Pakistan’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a strongly worded statement accusing the Qatar-based news network of biased and misleading coverage of the elections in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The ministry alleged that Al Jazeera selectively reported from a handful of polling stations in Muzaffarabad while relying on what it described as carefully timed broadcasts and pre-arranged interviews to portray the electoral process negatively.

The ministry dismissed the broadcaster’s reporting as “yellow journalism,” accusing it of attempting to distort the voting process and advance the narrative of “external actors with vested interests” seeking to undermine the legitimacy of the elections. According to the government, the election results reflected the will of the people of Muzaffarabad and AJK, who it said had rejected “anarchy and coercion.”

Al Jazeera’s coverage shows different picture. The broadcaster reported that strike calls had led to polling boycotts in parts of Kashmir, carried allegations that several people were killed in Rawalakot, and aired interviews with residents who said they had chosen not to cast their votes.

The government’s response accused the network of highlighting isolated incidents while ignoring the broader conduct of the election. Officials argued that the reports presented an incomplete and misleading account that failed to reflect the overall voting process.

Pakistan says Al Jazeera’s ‘Yellow Journalism’ twisted Azad Kashmir Elections Reality

 

Staff Reporter

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