Mobile Phone Services Down in Lahore amid Security Alert before Chehlum Imam Hussain

Residents in several parts of Lahore faced disruption in mobile phone and internet services as authorities temporarily suspended services in sensitive areas ahead of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The service interruption was reported in areas including Walled City, Data Darbar, Chuburji, Mozang, and nearby localities, where security arrangements have been intensified due to upcoming religious activities.

The temporary shutdown of mobile services is part of security strategy aimed at preventing any possible security threat and ensuring peaceful observance of Chehlum events. Punjab has been placed on high alert, with law enforcement agencies directed to remain vigilant across the province.

The provincial administration ordered officials to further strengthen security measures, increase surveillance, enhance patrolling, and ensure effective deployment of personnel.

Under security plan, special monitoring is being carried out at mosques, imambargahs, shrines, and other religious sites. Police teams have been positioned at important points, while additional patrols are being conducted around markets, commercial hubs, and crowded areas.

Officials said the disruption in mobile connectivity is a precautionary step taken due to security concerns and that services will be restored once the security situation improves.