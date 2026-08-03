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August 4 declared Holiday in Lahore for Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs

By News Desk
2:02 pm | Aug 3, 2026
October 1 Declared Holiday For Annual Urs Check Notification

LAHORE – The 983rd Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh continues, and Punjab government announced holiday on August 4, with district government offices set to remain closed to facilitate religious gatherings.

The holiday announced in Lahore on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, will mark final day of Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. According to official notification issued by Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), all offices and institutions operating under the administrative control of the Lahore deputy commissioner will observe the holiday.

August 4 Holiday

The notification makes it clear that the closure will not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, autonomous bodies, or regional offices, which will continue their routine operations.

The annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh is one of Pakistan’s largest religious gatherings, attracting thousands of devotees from across the country to Lahore’s historic Data Darbar to pay their respects and participate in religious ceremonies.

Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh began in Lahore on August 2, with authorities implementing extensive security and public facilitation measures for the expected large number of visitors.

Lahore Commissioner Nauman Yousaf reviewed arrangements at Data Darbar, including security monitoring, entry and exit management, cleanliness operations, and medical facilities. Officials have planned Safe City surveillance, round-the-clock sanitation, rescue services, medical camps, and ambulances to ensure the safety and convenience of devotees.

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News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

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