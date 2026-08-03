August 4 declared Holiday in Lahore for Data Ganj Bakhsh’s Urs

LAHORE – The 983rd Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh continues, and Punjab government announced holiday on August 4, with district government offices set to remain closed to facilitate religious gatherings.

The holiday announced in Lahore on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, will mark final day of Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh. According to official notification issued by Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD), all offices and institutions operating under the administrative control of the Lahore deputy commissioner will observe the holiday.

August 4 Holiday

The notification makes it clear that the closure will not apply to the Punjab Civil Secretariat, autonomous bodies, or regional offices, which will continue their routine operations.

The annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh is one of Pakistan’s largest religious gatherings, attracting thousands of devotees from across the country to Lahore’s historic Data Darbar to pay their respects and participate in religious ceremonies.