Weather forecast today: These Punjab areas likely to receive rain

ISLAMABAD – A new weather system is expected to bring rainfall to several parts of Punjab, while the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of possible flooding and flash floods in different areas of the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain in Attock, Fateh Jang, Pindi Gheb and Choa Saidan Shah during the next two to four hours.

A rain-producing system is developing in parts of the Potohar region, with showers accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms expected in Chakwal, Kallar Kahar, Dina, Gujrat, Mangla and Jhelum.

Rain has also been predicted at isolated locations in Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The public has been advised to take precautionary measures due to the changing weather conditions.

Meanwhile, NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has issued an alert over the possibility of increased water flow in major rivers and flash flooding until August 4.

According to the authority, high-level flooding has been reported at Head Gogi on River Lehri, while medium-level flooding has been recorded in Nullah Palkhu near Wazirabad. Low-level flooding continues at several points along the Indus River, including Kalabagh, Chashma, Guddu and Sukkur.

The NDMA said high flows are expected at Marala on the Chenab River, while low to medium-level flows are likely at Khanki and Qadirabad. Increased water levels have also been forecast in the Jhelum, Ravi, Kabul and their tributaries.

The authority warned of flash flood risks in hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur, parts of central and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and northern Balochistan.

Urban flooding and water accumulation risks have also been highlighted for several cities, including Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Hyderabad, Badin and Thatta.

NDMA advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel in vulnerable areas, check weather and road conditions before travelling, and never attempt to cross floodwater on foot or by vehicle.