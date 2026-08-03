Four children suffocate to death after being trapped inside parked car in Mianwali

MIANWALI – Four children, including three girls and one boy, lost their lives after becoming trapped inside a parked car in Mianwali, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening in the Khaglanwala area. According to police, the children were playing nearby when they entered an unattended vehicle.

The car door reportedly locked after they got inside, leaving them unable to get out.

Investigators believed the children suffocated after being trapped in the closed vehicle for an extended period. Their bodies were later recovered and handed over to their families.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined, and an investigation is underway to determine all aspects of the case.

The tragedy comes only weeks after another fatal accident involving a child in Punjab. Last month, a five-year-old boy died after falling into an uncovered drainage manhole while playing near his home in Lahore’s Sundar area.

Following that incident, the child’s father filed a police complaint seeking legal action against the authorities and other parties he held responsible for the unsafe condition that allegedly led to his son’s death.

The two incidents have drawn attention to the importance of child safety and the need for preventive measures to reduce the risk of avoidable accidents involving children in residential areas.