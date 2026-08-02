Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-44 Valley-V

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri is winner from LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, according to unofficial and provisional results. The victory was confirmed after the completion of counting at all 27 polling stations in the constituency.

According to the unofficial results, Muhammad Ahmad Raza Qadri secured 1,700 votes, comfortably defeating All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) candidate Mehr-un-Nisa, who received 650 votes to finish in second place.

With vote counting completed across all polling stations, the unofficial results indicate a decisive victory for the PML-N candidate in the constituency. However, the outcome remains subject to official confirmation by the Election Commission.

LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V Unofficial Results

Constituency Candidate Party Votes Status LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V Ahmad Raza Qadri PML-N 1,700 Winner LA-44 Kashmir Valley-V Mehr-un-Nisa All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference 650 Runner-up

The result adds another seat to PML-N’s tally as unofficial results from across Azad Jammu and Kashmir continue to emerge following the conclusion of polling. The Election Commission is expected to issue the official notification after completing the consolidation of constituency results.