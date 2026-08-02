Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-42 Valley-III

Early unofficial and provisional results from LA-42 Kashmir Valley-III in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections show Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Syed Shaukat Ali Shah taking a commanding lead.

According to results from four polling stations, Syed Shaukat Ali Shah has secured 692 votes, while Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Asim Sharif Butt trails with 57 votes.

As counting continues at the remaining polling stations, the electoral picture may change with more unofficial results expected throughout the evening.