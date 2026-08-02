Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-39 Jammu-VI

PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Siddique Holds Comfortable Lead in Jammu-VI

In LA-39 (Jammu-VI), PML-N’s Raja Muhammad Siddique is maintaining a comfortable unofficial lead with 224 votes, while PPP’s Chaudhry Fakhar Zaman has received 79 votes. Muhammad Tahir Khokhar of the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) is also contesting the seat.

The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.