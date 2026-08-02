Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-28 Muzaffarabad

PPP’s Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi Moves Ahead in Muzaffarabad Seat

In LA-28, PPP’s Syed Bazil Ali Naqvi has taken an early unofficial lead over PML-N’s Chaudhry Shehzad Mahmood as counting progresses. Final results await confirmation from the Election Commission.

The second phase of the 2026 Azad Kashmiir Assembly elections held, with a major electoral contest unfolding across constituencies and involving nearly 351 candidates.

The second phase decides fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.