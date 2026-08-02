Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 2026 Results: LA-26 Neelum Valley

PPP’s Nasiruddin Abdul Waheed Takes Early Lead in Neelum Valley

Unofficial early trends from LA-26 show Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Nasiruddin Abdul Waheed ahead of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)’s Abdul Waheed as counting continues. The result remains preliminary, with the Election Commission yet to confirm final figures.

The second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections concluded on Sunday amid heavy voter turnout, political tensions and weather-related disruptions. Polling was held in eight Muzaffarabad Division constituencies and all 12 refugee seats across Pakistan, while voting in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I was postponed due to heavy rainfall.

More than 300 candidates contested the polls, which were overshadowed by allegations of violence, claims of electoral irregularities and accusations traded between the PPP and PML-N. With polling completed in all remaining constituencies, focus has now shifted to unofficial results, while the delayed LA-27 election will determine the final composition of the new AJK Legislative Assembly.