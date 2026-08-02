Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-43

LA-43: Results Awaited as Counting Continues
Vote counting for LA-43 is underway. No unofficial trends have been reported yet. To be announced — stay connected.
- Muhammad Yasin Lone — PML-N
- Javed Butt — PPP
- Hamza Majeed — IPP
The 2nd phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections took place on Sunday, with polling held in eight out of the nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division and all 12 refugee constituencies.
Azad Kashmir Elections 2026 Phase 2: Full List of Candidates and Constituencies LA-25 to LA-45