Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-43

LA-43: Results Awaited as Counting Continues

Vote counting for LA-43 is underway. No unofficial trends have been reported yet. To be announced — stay connected.

Muhammad Yasin Lone — PML-N

Javed Butt — PPP

Hamza Majeed — IPP

The 2nd phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) elections took place on Sunday, with polling held in eight out of the nine constituencies of Muzaffarabad division and all 12 refugee constituencies.