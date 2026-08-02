Three injured as rival MQM-P factions clash outside Bahadurabad headquarters

KARACHI – Internal differences within the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have intensified, with rival factions led by Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Mustafa Kamal clashing outside the party’s Bahadurabad headquarters, leaving three people injured.

Senior MQM-P leader Dr Farooq Sattar said disagreements surfaced among party leaders following a meeting at the Bahadurabad office. He alleged that supporters of one faction assaulted MPA Ejazul Haq and party leader Zakir, while also misbehaving with Mangla Sharma and Sabin Ghauri.

Following the meeting, workers from the rival groups gathered outside the party office, where they exchanged slogans before the confrontation escalated into aerial firing and stone-pelting.

The violence left three people injured, according to initial reports.

MQM-P leader Ameenul Haq alleged that supporters of the opposing faction resorted to heavy aerial firing, injuring one party worker, while several others sustained injuries during the stone-pelting.

He further claimed that the party office was extensively vandalised and that the office’s digital video recorder (DVR) was taken away.

Ameenul Haq said the current situation had reached a point where “things cannot continue in the same manner,” signalling deepening divisions within the party.