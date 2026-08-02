Suicide blast outside Swat police station kills 9, injures 18

SWAT – At least nine people, including four police personnel, were killed and 18 others injured in a suspected suicide bombing outside a police station in the Kabal area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Umar Gandapur said the explosion occurred near the main gate of the Kabal Police Station, leaving four police officers and five civilians among the dead.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Fida Hussain said the blast took place as a protest by local youths was underway nearby, although the demonstration was being held at a separate location.

According to the DIG, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the police station but was stopped by a police officer at the entrance. The attacker then detonated the explosive device at the main gate, preventing entry into the station.

He said the police station is located near police lines and other sensitive government buildings. Initial reports indicated that four police personnel were critically injured, while civilians were also among the casualties.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Ahmad Faizi said emergency teams rushed to the scene immediately after receiving reports of the explosion. Ambulances and medical teams shifted the injured to Kabal Hospital and Saidu Sharif Hospital, while rescue operations continued.

Authorities later confirmed that the death toll had risen to nine, while more than 18 injured were transported to hospitals for treatment.

Leaders condemn attack

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the suicide attack, expressing grief over the loss of lives and extending condolences to the families of the victims.

He praised the police personnel for preventing the attacker from entering the police station, saying their sacrifice saved many lives and demonstrated exceptional courage and dedication.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi also condemned the attack, paying tribute to the fallen police officers and offering prayers for the departed souls and a speedy recovery for the injured.

He said those targeting police personnel deserved no leniency and stressed that such attacks could not weaken the nation’s resolve against terrorism. The governor directed authorities to ensure the injured received the best possible medical treatment.

Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Ali Amin Gandapur also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives, offered condolences to the bereaved families, and instructed the relevant authorities and hospitals to provide timely and quality medical care to all those injured.

He said all available resources should be utilised for the treatment of the victims and assured the affected families of the government’s support during the difficult time.