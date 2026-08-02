Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-45 Valley-VI

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Abdul Majid Khan has taken an early lead in LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI, according to unofficial and provisional results from the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections.

The early tally is based on results from 11 polling stations, with vote counting still underway in the remaining stations across the constituency.

According to the unofficial count, Abdul Majid Khan has secured 1,825 votes, putting him comfortably ahead of All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) candidate Khawaja Muhammad Dilawar, who has received 571 votes.

As the counting process continues, the electoral picture could change with results from the remaining polling stations yet to be announced. The final outcome will be confirmed by the Election Commission after the completion of the official consolidation process.

LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI Unofficial Results

Constituency Candidate Party Votes Status LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI Abdul Majid Khan (PPP) 1,825 Leading LA-45 Kashmir Valley-VI Khawaja Muhammad Dilawar All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference 571 Trailing

The latest unofficial results suggest a strong early advantage for the PPP candidate, although the race remains open until counting from all polling stations is completed and the Election Commission issues the official result.