Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-41 Refugee Seat

In the Kashmir Valley refugee constituency LA-40 (Valley-I), PPP candidate Amir Abdul Ghaffar Lone is leading against PML-N’s Muhammad Naeem Khan, according to unofficial early trends.

The second phase will decide the fate of 9 constituencies in Muzaffarabad Division (LA-25 to LA-33) and 12 refugee seats (LA-34 to LA-45) representing Kashmiri refugees settled across Pakistan. The contest has attracted candidates from major political forces, including the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Muslim Conference, Jamaat-e-Islami, other political groups, and a large number of independents.