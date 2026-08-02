Azad Kashmir Elections Phase 2 Results 2026: LA-29 Muzaffarabad

PML-N’s Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani Leads in Muzaffarabad Contest

Preliminary trends in LA-29 show PML-N candidate Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani ahead of PPP’s Sardar Mukhtar Ahmed Khan. Counting continues, with official results pending.

The second phase of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections concluded on Sunday amid heavy voter turnout, political tensions and weather-related disruptions. Polling was held in eight Muzaffarabad Division constituencies and all 12 refugee seats across Pakistan, while voting in LA-27 Muzaffarabad-I was postponed due to heavy rainfall.

Over 300 candidates contested the polls, which were overshadowed by allegations of violence, claims of electoral irregularities and accusations traded between the PPP and PML-N. With polling completed in all remaining constituencies, focus has now shifted to unofficial results, while the delayed LA-27 election will determine the final composition of the new AJK Legislative Assembly.