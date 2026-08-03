Trump says US-Iran talks to begin today amid renewed diplomatic efforts

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump said negotiations with Iran are scheduled to begin later today (Monday) under an established negotiating framework, emphasizing that diplomacy remains his preferred approach.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said a planned large-scale military strike on Iran was cancelled following requests from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iran. He said the decision was also influenced by appeals from countries across the region.

According to Trump, the planned operation would have been the largest military attack since World War II. He said he did not want to see more loss of life and preferred reaching an agreement through negotiations. He added that several US partners in the Middle East also support a diplomatic solution instead of military action.

Trump further stated that an agreement concerning the Strait of Hormuz already exists and expressed confidence that a deal on ending Iran’s nuclear weapons program would also be achieved. He warned that if negotiations fail, tensions could escalate further.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a telephone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss the regional situation and diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, Prince Faisal reaffirmed the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting peace and stability. He also held separate calls with the foreign ministers of Qatar and Jordan. The ministry said the discussions emphasized the importance of coordinated regional efforts and adopting a unified position. The three countries also agreed on the importance of restoring freedom of navigation in the Red Sea.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations between Iran and Oman regarding the Strait of Hormuz have entered their final stages.

According to Iran’s state news agency, Araghchi’s remarks came after the United States announced it had halted a possible military strike on Iran to allow diplomacy to proceed.

At the same time, Iranian media rejected reports claiming Tehran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Citing informed sources, Iranian news agency VANA said there had been no change in Iran’s policy regarding the strategically important waterway.

Repots citing cources close to Iran’s negotiating team also denied reports that Tehran had reached any agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, describing such claims as completely false.