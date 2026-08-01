Iran warns US, Israel against attacks on energy infrastructure

TEHRAN – Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters has warned the United States and Israel against carrying out attacks on key infrastructure, saying any future military action would have serious consequences.

According to Iranian media, Major General Ali Abdollahi, a senior commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, said the era of carrying out acts of aggression and escaping accountability was over. He warned that any operation based on what he described as miscalculations would bring consequences for those responsible.

The commander also said the United States and its allies had realized that military deployments could come at a heavy cost. According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, he stated that Iran possesses the capability, the determination, and a comprehensive plan to respond.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said his administration is planning strong military action against Iran. Speaking to reporters during a cabinet meeting, Trump said the objective of such action would be to pressure Iran into surrendering and accused Tehran of provoking tensions. He also claimed that confidence in a potential agreement had weakened, alleging that Iran had failed to honor its commitments.

When asked about the possibility of restoring a ceasefire with Iran, Trump said the United States was focused only on achieving victory.

Trump further claimed that previous US strikes had caused severe damage to Iran, saying its navy, air force, and air defense systems had been nearly destroyed. He reiterated that the United States would not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons, arguing that such a development would threaten the stability of the Middle East.

The US president added that military pressure on Iran would continue until, in his words, Tehran could no longer endure the situation.