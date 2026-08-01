‘We have turned men into machines,’ Mathira speaks about pressures on men

KARACHI – Pakistani television host Mathira has spoken about the pressures faced by men in society, saying that men are often expected to carry heavy responsibilities while hiding their emotions.

In a recent interview, Mathira discussed different aspects of life and shared her views on the challenges faced by both men and women.

Supporting men’s perspective, she said that men also face difficulties in society and that their struggles are often overlooked. She added that people sometimes react quickly to accusations involving men without first understanding the full situation.

Mathira said society has turned men into “machines” by constantly placing responsibilities on them while giving less attention to their emotional needs. According to her, some men become so overwhelmed by their duties that they struggle to fulfill roles as fathers, brothers, or husbands, and are later judged negatively.

She further said that many men in society suffer from depression but find it difficult to express their feelings. She noted that some men feel unable to share their pain even with close friends because they are expected to remain emotionally strong.