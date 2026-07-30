Actress Arooba Mirza accuses MPA Saqib Chadhar of harassment, shares alleged screenshots

Pakistani actress Arooba Mirza has accused Punjab Assembly member Saqib Chadhar of harassment, becoming the third actress after Momina Iqbal and Tooba Anwar to level allegations against the lawmaker.

In a series of Instagram Stories, Arooba shared screenshots of alleged Instagram messages attributed to Saqib Chadhar. The screenshots purportedly show the MPA repeatedly attempting to contact the actress and urging her to continue their conversation on Snapchat.

Alongside the screenshots, Arooba wrote, “After Momina Iqbal and Tooba Anwar, now it’s my turn.”

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The latest allegations come after a case was registered against Saqib Chadhar under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) following a complaint filed by actress Momina Iqbal. The case is currently being investigated by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

Momina Iqbal had alleged that she had been subjected to prolonged online harassment, cyberbullying, mental distress, and death threats by an influential political figure.

Separately, actress Tooba Anwar recently accused Saqib Chadhar of offering her an iPhone as a gift.