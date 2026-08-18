Is Pakistan’s Got Talent promoting homosexuality themes?

Pakistan’s leading talent-show performance quickly turned into social-media storm as one of male contestants appeared in feminine attire, makeup, and jewellery for a belly-dance performance that immediately caught viewers’ attention.

Yousha Hussain appeared on stage for a dance performance, and it went viral for all the wrong reasons. He performed to “Jey Deyo Ijazat Tey,” the famous OST but the female attire, makeup and jewellery got the audience’s attention. His outfit, which some viewers considered revealing, also became a major talking point online.

The clip divided social-media users as majrity of people criticised the act and questioned whether such a performance was suitable for national television and even labelled it promotion of LGBTQ themes. Several users accused the show of bringing an “LGBTQ agenda” to national television and expressed concern about what they viewed as a departure from Pakistan’s religious and cultural values.

Some commenters also brought religious references into the debate, including references to the story of the people of Lut. Others called the performance inappropriate and urged viewers to boycott the programme.

The reaction was not limited to criticism of the dance itself. Yousha’s makeup, jewellery, clothing and feminine presentation also attracted comments, with some users mocking his appearance and using offensive and derogatory language. A few compared the performance to khusra or khawaja sira dancing, while others questioned what kind of culture the programme was attempting to promote.

Some referenced Iqbal while lamenting over what they saw as the changing attitudes of Pakistani society. The intense reaction has turned a single talent-show performance into a much wider conversation about entertainment, religion, cultural expectations and gender expression in Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Got Talent is adaptation of internationally known Got Talent franchise. The show gives performers from across the country a platform to showcase talents including singing, dancing, comedy, magic, music, acrobatics, beatboxing and stunts. The first season features Ali Zafar, Mehwish Hayat, Tabish Hashmi and Usman Bashir as judges.

The TV channel has not addressed the controversy despite online trolling and boycott calls.