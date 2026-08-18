‘I am absolutely fine’ – Imran Ashra responds to death rumours

KARACHI – Actor and television host Imran Ashraf has reassured his followers that he is safe after an AI-generated video falsely claimed that he had died.

The fabricated clip circulated widely on social media, causing concern among fans before Ashraf stepped forward to clarify that the report was untrue.

In a message shared on Instagram, the actor confirmed: “Alhamdulillah, I am absolutely fine; it’s fake news. Need your prayers”.

The misleading video reportedly appeared on a TikTok account that had posted similar content involving prominent public figures. Several other clips on the account allegedly featured well-known journalists, cricketers and actors appearing to react to Ashraf’s supposed death.

The AI-manipulated footage presented a fictional television news report announcing that Ashraf had died following a cardiac arrest.

The incident highlights growing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to create convincing but false reports involving public figures. Such fabricated content can spread rapidly online before the people targeted have an opportunity to respond.

Ashraf is not the first Pakistani celebrity to face such a hoax. Singer Tahira Syed also previously rejected false online reports about her death and urged the public to verify information before sharing it.