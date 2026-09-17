State Bank clarifies reports about Rs10 banknote discontinuation

ISLAMABAD – The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has rejected reports circulating on social media about the discontinuation of the Rs10 banknote and said a proposal for a new currency note series is currently under consideration by the federal cabinet.

In a statement, an SBP spokesperson categorically denied reports claiming that the Rs10 banknote had been discontinued or that a deadline had been set for exchanging the notes.

The spokesperson said the reports circulating on social media were baseless and contrary to facts.

He explained that the State Bank had proposed introducing a new series of banknotes, but the proposal was currently being considered by the federal cabinet.

The spokesperson clarified that no decision had yet been taken to discontinue or replace banknotes of any denomination.

He said that if any final decision was made in this regard, the public would be formally informed through official channels.

The SBP further clarified that if any banknote is discontinued in the future, sufficient time would be provided to the public for exchanging it.

The central bank advised the public to rely only on official information issued by the State Bank of Pakistan regarding any changes to the country’s currency notes.