NCCIA seeks Rizwan’s financial, travel and social media details

LAHORE – The questionnaire issued to Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has come to light.

According to details, the NCCIA’s lawyer, Assistant Attorney General, presented a five-page questionnaire before the Lahore High Court.

The questionnaire seeks details of Rizwan’s social media accounts over the past 10 years, along with information about his sources of salary and rental income during the last five years.

The agency has also sought details of property bought and sold by Rizwan over the past five years, as well as information about his international trips and expenses during the same period.

Rizwan has also been asked to provide details of his domestic travel over the last five years and disclose whether he borrowed money from anyone during this period.

The questionnaire further seeks details of profit earned on money held in his bank accounts, household expenses and educational expenses incurred over the past five years.

The NCCIA has also asked Rizwan to provide details of any inherited property.

Meanwhile, the notice issued to Mohammad Rizwan by the NCCIA has also surfaced. According to the notice, the agency is conducting an inquiry into online gambling in Pakistan cricket.

The notice states that Rizwan’s statement is required as part of the inquiry.

It further warns that failure to appear before the agency would be taken to mean that he has nothing to offer in his defence.