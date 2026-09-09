Pakistani women cricketers spark social media debate over Virat Kohli-linked shoes

DUBAI – Pakistani women cricketers have sparked a fresh debate on social media after several players were spotted wearing sports shoes from one8, a brand co-founded by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, during their Women’s Asia Cup match against Hong Kong.

Images and videos of left-arm spinner Nashra Sandhu, batter Eman Fatima and several other members of the Pakistan squad wearing the shoes quickly went viral on social media.

The players were seen wearing One8 Cover Drive 18 X cricket shoes, which are available in different colours.

🚨THE BEAUTIFUL SIDE OF CRICKET…!!❤️ – Pakistan women’s players were spotted wearing Virat Kohli’s One8 shoes during yesterday’s match against Hong Kong in the women’s Asia Cup.#Cricket | #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/Q981YMriXm — Rana Ahmad. (@AhmadRana056) September 8, 2026



The choice of footwear attracted attention because of the brand’s association with Kohli, adding an interesting twist to the ongoing cricket rivalry between Pakistan and India.

However, Nashra Sandhu made the biggest impact on the field, delivering a sensational bowling performance in the same match. She claimed six wickets for just seven runs, helping Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 72 runs and secure their place in the semi-finals.

The one8 brand, which is associated with Virat Kohli, has expanded into sports footwear, apparel and other sporting products.