Peshawar women ‘Gang-Raped’ at Gunpoint in presence of Husband, Minor daughter

PESHAWAR – A horrific incident reported from Peshawar’s Garhi Mohsin Khan where armed men held a family hostage. According to police and the victims’ statements, the attackers tied up a man and his minor daughter before allegedly sexually assaulting two women at gunpoint.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Rehman Baba Police Station, with the formal report registered on Sunday. Peshawar SP Operations Farhan Khan said investigators moved swiftly after receiving the complaint and launched a search for those allegedly involved.

Police said the investigation quickly led to the arrest of four suspects during a raid. Weapons allegedly used during the incident were also recovered, according to officials. The victims told investigators that they pleaded with the alleged attackers to stop, but their appeals were ignored. Police are now examining the circumstances surrounding the incident and collecting further evidence.

The two women are reportedly married to the same man. Police registered a case under Sections 375-A, 395, 377-B, 449 and 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code, along with Section 50 of the Child Protection Act.

A special investigation team has been formed to conduct a detailed probe and establish exactly what happened inside the house. Investigators are examining available evidence and recording statements as part of the ongoing investigation.

The shocking allegations have sparked fresh concern over the safety of women and children, particularly in the supposed security of their own homes. With four suspects already arrested, the focus now shifts to the investigation and the evidence that will determine the case in court.