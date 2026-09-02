Lahore Woman ‘gang-raped’ in presence of 1.5-Year-Old Daughter

A married woman has been gang-raped after being lured to house in Lahore on pretext of helping her get a job, raising questions about the law and order situation in Lahore.

FIR registered in this regard said the woman was allegedly taken to the house with the involvement of relative from her in-laws’ family. Two men who were already present at the residence allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The case further said that the woman’s one-and-a-half-year-old daughter was also present in the room when the alleged incident took place.

The complaint said the woman reached 5 Number Stop along with her brother-in-law, Imran, in connection with a job opportunity. She was subsequently taken to the house, where the alleged assault occurred.

Police registered a case against the suspects under relevant rape provisions. Police officials said the alleged perpetrators fled the scene following the incident.

Authorities said raids are being conducted to arrest the suspects, while further investigation into the circumstances surrounding the case is underway.