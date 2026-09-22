Six terrorists killed in security operation in Balochistan

QUETTA – Security forces continued operations against terrorists in Balochistan under Operation Shaban-2, killing six militants of Fitna al-Hindustan during an operation in Saran Tangi.

According to details, the forces conducted the operation based on intelligence reports and killed six terrorists during the successful action. A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from the militants.

Nine suspects were also taken into custody during the operation.

Security forces continue to conduct operations against terrorists in the province, which will continue until the last terrorist is eliminated, according to the statement.

PM Shehbaz pays tribute to security forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the security forces for the successful operation in Balochistan.

He said the security forces had foiled the terrorists’ nefarious designs through bravery and professional expertise.

The prime minister said Operation Shaban-2 would continue until terrorism was completely eliminated from the country.

He said every attempt to harm Pakistan’s peace, security and development would be thwarted, adding that security forces and law enforcement agencies would continue their operations.

The nation, he said, stood firmly with its brave personnel.

Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also praised the security forces for their successful operations against terrorists in Balochistan.

He lauded the professional capabilities of the security forces for killing six terrorists.

Naqvi said the forces had foiled the nefarious designs of Fitna al-Hindustan through successful operations.

He said the brave personnel of the security forces were a source of pride for the nation, adding that the people stood shoulder to shoulder with the forces in the fight against terrorism