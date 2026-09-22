50pc Parliament staff to work from home amid austerity drive

ISLAMABAD – Under an austerity drive, 50% of the National Assembly staff will work from offices, while the remaining 50% will work from home.

The National Assembly and Senate have announced various measures to conserve fuel and reduce expenditures.

According to the National Assembly, half of its staff will attend offices while the other half will work from home. Employees working remotely will remain available via telephone, email and WhatsApp and will be required to report to the office within one hour if called.

The National Assembly Secretariat said no employee would be allowed to leave their station without prior approval from the competent authority. Fuel allocations for official vehicles will be reduced by 50% for three months, while the purchase of all types of vehicles has been completely banned.

The non-salary budget will be cut by 5% during the fiscal year 2026-27, with the reduction implemented on a monthly basis. Meetings will preferably be held through teleconferencing, except for intra-city meetings. The number of meetings will also be kept to the minimum under the austerity measures.

Meanwhile, the Senate has also introduced fuel conservation and additional austerity measures, which have been approved by the Senate chairman.

According to the Senate Secretariat, employees will work from home on Fridays when no Senate session is scheduled. All employees will remain available via telephone, email and WhatsApp and may be required to report to the office within one hour.

From Monday to Thursday, the Senate Secretariat’s office hours will be from 9am to 4pm. Fuel allocations for official vehicles will be reduced by 50% for three months, while the purchase of all types of vehicles will remain completely banned.

The Senate Secretariat said the non-salary budget would be reduced by 5% on a monthly basis, while the number of meetings would be kept to the minimum.

The purchase of all items will also be banned, with IT equipment exempted from the restriction. All foreign visits will be completely banned for three months, while official dinners will also be prohibited, except those held for foreign delegations.