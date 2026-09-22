Khawaja Fareed University Lecturer accused of Pressuring female Student for Physical Relations

RAHIM YAR KHAN – A harassment controversy reported from Khwaja Fareed University after WhatsApp screenshots allegedly involving lecturer and a female student surfaced on social media, triggering questions over student safety and prompting the university administration to launch an inquiry.

The student allegedly accused lecturer of sending inappropriate WhatsApp messages, repeatedly contacting her through SMS and phone calls, and pressuring her to meet him.

یہ سکرین شاٹس مبینہ طور پر ضلع رحیم یار خان خواجہ فریدؒ یونیورسٹی میں پڑھتی ایک طالبہ کی طرف سے سوشل میڈیا فیس بک کے ایک گروپ میں شئیر کئے گئے ہیں. جس نے شاید خوف کے مارے اپنی شناخت ظاہر نہیں کی. اس میں ایک استاد اس کو نمبرز/ گریڈز کا خوف لالچ دے کر جنسی تعلق چاہتا ہے. اس کی فی… pic.twitter.com/zHC0bBcBS4 — Ather Salem® (@AthSal01) September 22, 2026

According to allegations, the lecturer allegedly offered better marks and grades while also threatening academic consequences if the student refused to comply with his demands.

Screenshots circulating on social media purportedly show exchanges between the student and the lecturer. The student has claimed that she possesses records of the alleged communications and other relevant evidence. The student also claimed that she had approached the university’s Vice Chancellor through email to report the alleged conduct.

The controversy intensified after the screenshots began circulating online, raising concerns about the protection of students within the university environment.

Khwaja Fareed University of Engineering and Information Technology formed inquiry committee to look into allegations and establish the facts. The committee will review the screenshots, available information and other relevant records before submitting its recommendations to the university administration.

The university said that no formal written complaint had been received from a student at the time of its statement. However, it said that if a formal complaint is submitted, the matter will be investigated under the applicable rules and procedures. The administration has also said that necessary action will be taken if any violation is established.

The allegations against the lecturer have not been independently verified, and the inquiry is expected to determine the authenticity of the material circulating online and whether any misconduct occurred. The university administration has reiterated that providing students with a safe and conducive academic environment remains among its priorities.