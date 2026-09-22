Field Marshal Asim Munir reaffirms resolve to defeat terrorism

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir emphasised that the Armed Forces, with the unwavering support of the nation, remain resolute in their determination to defeat terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability across the country.

COAS Asim Munir visited Corps Headquarters Peshawar on Tuesday where he was briefed on the prevailing security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, border management measures and operational preparedness of formations deployed in the province, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)

He commended the high morale, readiness and professionalism of officers and troops, acknowledging their steadfast commitment to safeguarding the country and its people.

The Field Marshal directed formations to remain vigilant and uphold the highest standards of operational preparedness.

CDF Munir emphasised that the Armed Forces, with the unwavering support of the nation, remain resolute in their determination to defeat terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability across the country.

He also laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha, paying rich tribute to those who laid down their lives in defence of the motherland and in the fight against terrorism. He reaffirmed that their supreme sacrifices would never be forgotten.

Upon arrival, the COAS Asim Munir was received by Commander Peshawar Corps.