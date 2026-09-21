Afghan Man nabbed while Sexually Abusing Girls’ dead bodies in Peshawar Graveyard

PESHAWAR – A deeply disturbing case reported from Peshawar’s Budh Bher Sheikhān area, where a 19-year-old man was arrested after allegedly digging up the graves of deceased girls and sexually abusing their bodies.

The shocking incident came to light when the graveyard caretaker allegedly caught the suspect during what police described as his fifth alleged attempt with corpses of deceased girls buried at sites. Local residents intervened and helped apprehend the suspect before he was handed over to police.

افغان نمک حرام کی ایسی حرکت جس سے انسانیت بھی شرما جائیں پشاور کے علاقہ شیخان کے قبرستان میں مقامی افراد نے ایک افغانی شخص کو بچوں اور بچیوں کی قبریں کھود کر لاشیں نکالتے ہوئے رنگے ہاتھوں پکڑ لیا۔ مقامی لوگوں کے مطابق یہ سلسلہ ایک ماہ سے جاری تھا۔ آج صبح ملزم ایک قبر سے بچی کی… pic.twitter.com/hPn5XKHsGs — سید عدنان بادشاہ 🇵🇰 (@syed_bacha) September 21, 2026

SP Saddar Fida Hussain said the suspect allegedly targeted the graves of girls, removing their bodies and then cleaning and dressing them before sexually abusing them. The suspect is identified as 19-year-old Salman, son of Afghan, who is reportedly an Afghan national currently residing in Bara Qadeem. Local residents also identified him as Afghan.

According to SP Fida Hussain, the suspect been been carrying out such acts for some time as initial interrogation revealed a disturbing pattern.

Police said their preliminary findings indicate that the suspect had allegedly abused the bodies of four deceased girls before being caught during the fifth alleged incident.

Police have also gathered information about the areas where the suspect allegedly carried out the previous incidents. Investigators are now examining the locations and circumstances surrounding those cases to determine the full extent of his alleged activities.

The suspect remains in police custody and further investigation is underway. Authorities are also examining other aspects of the case as investigators work to establish the complete sequence of alleged incidents.