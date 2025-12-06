Mother of five ‘Gang-Raped’, burned to Death in Bahawalnagar (DP EXCLUSIVE)

BAHWALNAGAR — A horrifying incident reported from east-central Punjab where mother of five, Kaneez Fatima, was allegedly gang-raped and killed after being set on fire. Her body was so severely burned that her bones reportedly turned to ashes.

According to the victim’s son, four men took away their mother. Later, the family found her bangles, broken bones, and petrol bottles at the site.

The already traumatized family claimed that police demanded Rs 5,000 from them, while authorities at the government hospital reportedly charged Rs 3,000 separately for the post-mortem examination. Frustrated, the family decided to approach the DPO office but received a cold response.

Amid outrage from locals, authorities have registered a case against four accused under sections 302, 148, and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code.